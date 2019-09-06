New Amsterdam Partners Lifted Lennox Intl Com (LII) Position By $2.34 Million; Rgm Capital Has Increased Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding By $4.10 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 69,570 shares as Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 2.37M shares with $141.87 million value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Verint Systems Inc now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 13.71% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 4.20 million shares traded or 671.55% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) stake by 541.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 8,862 shares as Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 10,500 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 1,638 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc Com now has $9.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $251.65. About 377,768 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 75,107 shares to 436,445 valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) stake by 32,918 shares and now owns 22,315 shares. Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

