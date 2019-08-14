New Amsterdam Partners Lifted Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holding By $2.50 Million; Cato (the) Class A (CATO) Shorts Down By 19.13%

Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO) had a decrease of 19.13% in short interest. CATO’s SI was 1.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.13% from 1.79M shares previously. With 255,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO)’s short sellers to cover CATO’s short positions. The SI to Cato Corporation (the) Class A’s float is 6.67%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 49,024 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Months; 12/04/2018 – Cato March Same-Store Sales Rose 6%; 22/03/2018 – Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Earnings; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 24/05/2018 – CATO CORP – SAME-STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1% TO LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N MARCH SALES ROSE 4 PCT TO $96.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Cato Corp April Same-Store Sales Dn 6%; 24/05/2018 – Cato First-Quarter Profit Rises 5% But Sales Fall; 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q EPS 94c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 647.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 20,474 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 23,637 shares with $2.90M value, up from 3,163 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 81,095 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,007 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Co reported 20,835 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 6,298 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 504,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,624 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 6,546 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,535 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Com owns 3,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) stake by 47,864 shares to 25,268 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) stake by 16,919 shares and now owns 103,234 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14800 target in Monday, July 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, April 5.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Tops Q2 EPS by 30c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold The Cato Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc owns 31,700 shares. 640,537 are held by State Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). American Inc invested in 0% or 16,881 shares. Barnett & Inc accumulated 15 shares. 1.93M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.03% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 46,119 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 30,343 shares. Bessemer owns 77,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 11,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 292,603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd stated it has 22,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO).