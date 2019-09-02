New Amsterdam Partners Increased Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Has Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares to 110,136 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas owns 101,102 shares. Old Fincl Bank In holds 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,132 shares. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alley holds 1.51% or 26,618 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,103 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated has 112,250 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd holds 0.16% or 6,488 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 6,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adirondack invested 1.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 337,897 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 157,792 shares. Monarch Mngmt stated it has 1.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). James Investment Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 68,471 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 4,285 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 29,537 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,302 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.03% stake. State Teachers Retirement holds 14,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc reported 918 shares. 31,186 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 279 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.04% or 1.75M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,208 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 275,187 shares. Sei Communications reported 8,600 shares. 3,540 were reported by Everence Management. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 58,090 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,705 shares.