New Amsterdam Partners Holding in Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Has Boosted by $304,674; As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Share Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 561,681 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 2.72 million shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 15.00M shares to 25.00 million shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 15,078 shares. Bamco New York holds 100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 157,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 11.72M shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 333 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 82,691 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 6,840 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 771,255 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 34,127 are owned by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability. Invesco has 1.30M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 67,925 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 46,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,074 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).