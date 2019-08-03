New Amsterdam Partners Holding in G (GIII) Has Increased as Shares Declined; Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 608,439 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 45,743 shares to 93,830 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,728 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

