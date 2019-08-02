New Amsterdam Partners Has Upped Its Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Stake by $2.50 Million; Share Value Rose; Old Republic International Lowered Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $11.88 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 192,669 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 9.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Thursday, February 14. Selbach Scott C also sold $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 4,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 1,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council reported 55,400 shares. Ajo LP reported 78,490 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Boston Prtnrs reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). M&T Retail Bank has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gotham Asset Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 20,060 shares. 3,096 are held by Veritable L P. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 3,574 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Principal Fincl Gp Inc owns 254,074 shares. Franklin Inc reported 504,575 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,092 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7,200 shares to 3,821 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 75,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,445 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 472,000 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).