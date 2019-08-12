New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holding; Ppg Industries (PPG) Shorts Decreased By 9.09%

Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. PPG’s SI was 5.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 5.68 million shares previously. With 1.24M avg volume, 4 days are for Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)’s short sellers to cover PPG’s short positions. The SI to Ppg Industries Inc’s float is 2.19%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 224,202 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 22.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,617 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 162,074 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 208,691 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $5.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 121,002 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assocs holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 56,151 shares. Capital Research Global stated it has 2.19M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,231 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 2,851 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,037 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Valley National Advisers owns 228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru holds 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 8,132 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Franklin reported 0% stake. Of Vermont holds 5,489 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has 17,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 55,082 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 77,809 shares.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.91 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 78.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates (MANH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Caterpillar Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) stake by 56,275 shares to 156,257 valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 99,094 shares and now owns 190,037 shares. Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) was raised too.