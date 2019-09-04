New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Discovery New Ser A (DISCA) by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined; Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Rambus Del (RMBS) Position by $940,000; Share Price Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (DISCA) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 64,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 106,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc New Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 2.90 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 94,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 101,832 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 195,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 225,625 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$48M; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18,298 shares to 79,475 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 44,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 101,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 14,729 shares. 236,117 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Company accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 15,892 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Everence Mngmt reported 13,445 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 101,832 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 100 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Assetmark reported 445 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,932 shares. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 59,322 shares. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 19,200 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 4,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc reported 70,007 shares stake. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.87% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 639,874 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Llc stated it has 0.5% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pinebridge LP reported 49,602 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $424.71M for 8.24 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.