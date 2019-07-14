New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Its Knoll (KNL) Position as Stock Rose; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Declined, Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $496,000

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,909 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 266,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 358,374 shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 273,478 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 17,950 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment holds 94,500 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 140,866 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 128,665 shares. Products Prns Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 469,900 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated accumulated 456,474 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 33,390 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.06% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership has 1,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 17,050 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 79,150 shares.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. KNL’s profit will be $21.89 million for 13.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 2.24% or 19,785 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has 16,744 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 36,374 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,279 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 21,473 shares. Eam Investors Lc accumulated 0.54% or 35,083 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 310,504 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 99,469 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

