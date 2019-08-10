New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Its Federated Invs Pa Cl B (FII) Stake by $1.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; P2 Capital Partners Lifted Its Maximus (MMS) Holding by $8.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (FII) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 64,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 209,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 274,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 589,980 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 178.15% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.77M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 14,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.03 million are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 289,411 are held by Foundation Resource Management Inc. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 188,915 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 49,501 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 342,534 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 50,919 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 28,855 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation owns 44,268 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 25 shares. 198,211 were accumulated by Goodhaven Cap Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.