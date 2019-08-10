New Amsterdam Partners Has Raised G (GIII) Stake By $3.86 Million; Samlyn Capital Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 6,222 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 57,442 shares with $102.29M value, up from 51,220 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $913.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased G (GIII) stake by 108.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 99,094 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 190,037 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 90,943 last quarter. G now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 511,396 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c

Among 4 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. The insider GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 40,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. The insider GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 40,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.