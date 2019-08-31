New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Worthington Inds Com (WOR) Holding; LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UNITS (LKREF) Shorts Raised By 4.17%

LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:LKREF) had an increase of 4.17% in short interest. LKREF’s SI was 682,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.17% from 654,900 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1364 days are for LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:LKREF)’s short sellers to cover LKREF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 5,500 shares traded. Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Worthington Inds Inc Com (WOR) stake by 24.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 37,448 shares as Worthington Inds Inc Com (WOR)’s stock rose 3.26%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 114,896 shares with $4.29 million value, down from 152,344 last quarter. Worthington Inds Inc Com now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 150,278 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 4.88% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 79,124 shares in its portfolio. 128,406 were accumulated by Ameriprise. 84,568 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 14,865 shares. 1.59M were accumulated by Macquarie Group. Prudential holds 62,808 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% or 8,187 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 429,373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 22,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 53,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,886 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Worthington Industries’s (NYSE:WOR) 26% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $40.44 million for 12.05 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Link REIT: Park Some Capital In Parking Lots – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2013.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition of retail properties primarily in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $23.90 billion. It would acquire 180 properties, of which 149 would be integrated retail and car park facilities, 2 standalone retail facilities, and 29 standalone car park facilities. It has a 4.24 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as The Link Real Estate Investment Trust till August 18, 2015.