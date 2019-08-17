New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Holding in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $3.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Arga Investment Management LP Upped by $388,375 Its Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 73,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 123,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 197,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 267,880 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Teams Up With Nurix for Cancer and Other Drugs – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 51,500 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $65.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,257 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract Valued at Approximately $535 Million to Deliver Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) in Support of Smallpox Preparedness – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emergent Biosolutions: Leader In The Public Health Threats Space – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThraxâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

