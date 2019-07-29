New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake By $501,144; BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Sentiment Is 1.19

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 25 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 21 sold and decreased positions in BCB Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.60 million shares, down from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding BCB Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 8,792 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 30,947 shares with $1.77M value, up from 22,155 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 19,416 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 331 shares. Rmb Management Limited Company holds 3,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,994 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd Co has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 63,655 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 917,640 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.16% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 2,810 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated holds 5,242 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 574,498 shares. Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Reilly Fincl Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1,182 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 1,700 shares.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Extension of Chalice Earn-Out Payment – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jupiter Gold Corporation Welcomes New Institutional Investor – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shareholder Update Overviewing Key Growth Initiatives: Solar, Hemp, and Merchant Services – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) stake by 59,981 shares to 254,727 valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 75,107 shares and now owns 436,445 shares. Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.64 million activity.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 3,212 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) has declined 16.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 23/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2018 CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT AT $23.3B; 25/04/2018 – BCB ROCHA: BRAZIL RECEIVED $1.5B IN FOREIGN INV. FROM APR.1-23; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB STATISTICS DEPARTMENT HEAD FERNANDO ROCHA SPEAKS; 03/04/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BILL ON BCB AUTONOMY WON’T SEEK A SECOND TARGET; 19/03/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: TRADE PROTECTIONISM IS RISK, NOT REALITY; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: LOWER KEY RATE HAS HELPED ECONOMIC RECOVERY; 24/05/2018 – BCB’S ROCHA: TRADE BALANCE HELPING BRAZIL CURRENT ACCT; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB MAY ALSO CUT RATE IN JUNE IF ECONOMY STALLS:BARCLAYS; 10/05/2018 – LOWER THAN EXPECTED CPI ENCOURAGES BCB TO CUT RATE MAY 16: GS; 10/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: INFLATION IS CONVERGING TO TARGET

More notable recent BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Is Up 22% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $5.2 Million in 2Q19; Profits Grow 54% in First Six Months of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. for 152,216 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 420,996 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 201,887 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.99 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Analysts await BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BCBP’s profit will be $4.77 million for 11.21 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by BCB Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.