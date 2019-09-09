New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding by $501,144; Valmark Advisers Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 50,200 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 17,416 shares to 100,884 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 12,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,342 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 295,365 shares stake. Ameriprise owns 275,187 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Associates owns 2,810 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 437 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,847 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 1,700 shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 40,605 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 12,413 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv stated it has 5,933 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 45,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 40,963 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Company has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 292,100 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12.67M shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 7,319 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,482 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bamco Ny accumulated 0% or 1,796 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 79,565 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment reported 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Addison Company invested in 44,300 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthquest has invested 5.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zuckerman Gp owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,270 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.06% or 573,916 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa has 2.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,531 shares.