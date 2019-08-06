New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted By $1.24 Million Its Petmed Express (PETS) Holding; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. See Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $330.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $308.0000 New Target: $335.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $340.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $325 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $305 New Target: $308 Maintain

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Petmed Express Inc (PETS) stake by 56.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 56,275 shares as Petmed Express Inc (PETS)’s stock declined 19.40%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 156,257 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 99,982 last quarter. Petmed Express Inc now has $331.88M valuation. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 310,362 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 75,107 shares to 436,445 valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 111,998 shares and now owns 13,137 shares. Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 781 are held by Pnc Fin Gp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 9,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 455,230 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 34,019 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 20,030 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 39,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 51,125 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 28,841 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 75,578 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Federated Invsts Pa owns 89,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 35,830 shares.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pets and Animals Nationwide – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where PetMed Express, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETS) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Falls on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.18 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

The stock increased 2.02% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $349.75. About 368,393 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System