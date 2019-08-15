New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased Lennox Intl Com (LII) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Last Week

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) stake by 541.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 8,862 shares as Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 10,500 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 1,638 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc Com now has $9.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $250.54. About 12,927 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50's average target is -15.25% below currents $93.8 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with "Neutral". As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Lennox International's (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 03, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 15,066 shares to 23,035 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 111,998 shares and now owns 13,137 shares. Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 152,000 shares stake. Cypress Lc (Wy) reported 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,527 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors invested in 4 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.04% or 8,285 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 3,427 are held by Pitcairn. Synovus Fin owns 176 shares. 23,161 were accumulated by Sei Investments. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 1,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 406,123 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. National Asset Inc reported 1,176 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 232,028 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Capital Mngmt Inc owns 76,640 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 16,720 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,531 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Personal holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.03% or 7,250 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H Co holds 10,525 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,992 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0.02% or 419 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 56,035 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).