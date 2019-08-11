New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased By $2.50 Million Its Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holding; Putnam Investments Has Decreased By $51.96 Million Its Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Holding

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Wr Grace & Co (GRA) stake by 49.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 666,136 shares as Wr Grace & Co (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 668,728 shares with $52.19 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Wr Grace & Co now has $4.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 376,130 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 647.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 20,474 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 23,637 shares with $2.90M value, up from 3,163 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 221,165 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Black Knight Inc stake by 17,949 shares to 127,010 valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 39,660 shares and now owns 88,151 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 360,000 shares stake. Lifeplan holds 0.02% or 375 shares in its portfolio. 3.05 million are owned by Blackrock. Advisory Research stated it has 18,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Claar Ltd accumulated 6.23% or 166,000 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 873,857 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 7,280 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 644,773 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Finance invested in 0% or 35 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 420,579 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 80,772 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hsbc Hldg Pcl owns 7,964 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $438,615 activity. 20,850 shares valued at $2.50 million were sold by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. $438,615 worth of stock was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 5,792 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Franklin Resource has 504,575 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 40,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 5,608 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com holds 61,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 102,881 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 16,845 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 18,829 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 25,517 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 86,503 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,791 shares.