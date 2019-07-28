New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Wex (WEX) as Share Price Rose; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Decreased Its Stake by $452,600

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 422,593 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5,000 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,200 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.