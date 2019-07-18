New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Discovery New Ser A (DISCA) Holding as Shares Declined; Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (DISCA) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 106,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc New Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 1.74 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.05M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,776 shares to 276,428 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 14,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $502.74M for 7.87 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.