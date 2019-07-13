New Amsterdam Partners Has Boosted Its Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Stake by $2.50 Million; Stock Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Oge Energy (OGE) as Shares Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 237,529 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 784,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,920 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 796,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 828,474 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.09M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 12 KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 30,255 shares.

