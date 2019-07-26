New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding; 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake By $749,819

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 139.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 44,107 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 18.87%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 75,708 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 31,601 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 1.32M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 5.20%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 102,723 shares with $5.45 million value, down from 119,998 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 144,140 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. Shares for $99,987 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WCC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 37,119 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 1,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 17,883 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Jefferies Grp Inc owns 6,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,000 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 21 shares. Profit Mgmt Llc has invested 1.88% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alphaone Service Limited holds 0.01% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,862 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 4,200 shares.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pennsylvania-based government affairs firm enters D.C. market with new office – Washington Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Metals to Release Q2 2019 Financial Results on August 14th, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 was made by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SM Energy had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, June 18. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of SM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.