New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position; Manikay Partners Has Decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 33.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 26,730 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 3.80%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 52,696 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 79,426 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 124,550 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal

Manikay Partners Llc decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 41.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock declined 0.66%. The Manikay Partners Llc holds 350,000 shares with $16.90 million value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $123.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 435,350 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.01M for 7.38 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl State Bank In owns 5,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 227,818 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. 56 were accumulated by Mcf Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Tiverton Asset has 0.02% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 8,735 shares. American Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 3,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 289,833 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 3,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 50,963 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,274 shares. First Tru Lp owns 223,649 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.2% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 2.73 million shares. Florida-based Raymond James Service Advsrs has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 19 are owned by Bessemer Gp Incorporated.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) stake by 64,957 shares to 194,159 valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) stake by 56,275 shares and now owns 156,257 shares. Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) was raised too.