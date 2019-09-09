New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Holding in Air Lease Cl A (AL) as Shares Rose; Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stake Increased by Barclays Plc

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 32,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 22,315 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 55,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 113.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 49,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 92,319 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 43,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 242,850 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc (Put) by 78,201 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEA) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Group holds 0.01% or 45,422 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 102,400 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 52,784 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 786 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 58,596 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 47,442 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 60,763 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 6.24 million shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc reported 20,697 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh invested in 7,800 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% or 34,954 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 306,769 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 18,869 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 7,430 shares. Mcf Advsrs owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 392,804 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company accumulated 0.58% or 243,723 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 186,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 339,462 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 8,616 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,100 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Agf Investments Inc.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $147.83M for 7.76 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.