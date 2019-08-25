New Amsterdam Partners Cut Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stake by $930,545; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Churchill Management Has Raised Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 136.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 92,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 160,747 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.31M, up from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 201,917 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 20,481 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,755 shares. 1,045 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 18,026 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 20,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,403 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alps Advisors accumulated 27,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,559 shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 8,185 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 29,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 15,425 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Appointments to Senior Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CSX, Intelsat, Kohlâ€™s, NIO, Rio Tinto, TripAdvisor, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,239 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 500 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,692 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Navellier reported 20,502 shares stake. Asset Mgmt owns 17,039 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 173,784 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc holds 0.09% or 1,100 shares. Coastline Tru owns 6,110 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Management Va has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset accumulated 591,809 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company holds 5,340 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Barnett And Com stated it has 231 shares. Missouri-based Monetary Management Inc has invested 1.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).