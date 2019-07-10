New Amsterdam Partners Cut By $3.08 Million Its Inter Parfums (IPAR) Holding; Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Industrial Alliance Securities with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Sunday, March 3 report. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) stake by 68.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,046 shares as Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 19,227 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 60,273 last quarter. Inter Parfums Inc now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 82,264 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $665 MLN; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity. Another trade for 3,323 shares valued at $205,080 was made by GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 1.03M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 60,576 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 2,801 shares in its portfolio. 41,206 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Lpl Fincl has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 4,731 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Paloma Management has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Gotham Asset Ltd Com stated it has 9,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management has 23,245 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco stated it has 144,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.01% or 4,361 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,500 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 5,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.63 million for 43.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 123,909 shares traded. Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

