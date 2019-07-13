New Amsterdam Partners Boosted Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Holding By $304,674; Shorts at YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (YLWDF) Lowered By 4.51%

YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had a decrease of 4.51% in short interest. YLWDF’s SI was 669,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.51% from 701,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1116 days are for YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)’s short sellers to cover YLWDF’s short positions. It closed at $5.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 17,922 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC)’s stock rose 10.32%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 209,557 shares with $3.72M value, up from 191,635 last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 722,715 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. 172,361 are held by Burney Com. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 75,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 115,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,201 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 176,587 shares. 31,035 were reported by Aperio Grp Llc. South Dakota Investment Council owns 77,037 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 176,762 shares. 853 are held by Us Bancorp De. 12,416 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Bogle Mgmt Lp De holds 0.08% or 59,004 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 206,262 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 86,250 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 13 by Wedbush. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Monday, January 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $21.5 target. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $2000 target in Monday, May 13 report.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) stake by 18,778 shares to 158,845 valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 24,767 shares and now owns 40,074 shares. Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (NYSE:TMHC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Homebuilder Stocks Could Surge From Higher Home Sales – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $162.77 million. The firm offers marketing solutions comprising digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s digital media properties comprise YP, which allows users to discover their local neighborhoods through merchant profiles and relevant editorial content; YP Shopwise, a mobile application offering geo-localized deals and flyers, as well as access to product catalogues; RedFlagDeals.com, a well-known provider of online and mobile promotions, deals, coupons, and shopping forums; ComFree/DuProprio that offers homeowners a service to market and sell their homes; Yellow Pages NextHome, a well-known provider of information in making informed home buying, selling, and/or renting decisions; and YP Dine, a mobile application that allows users to discover, search for, and book local restaurants based on time of day, mood, purpose, and expert suggestions.

More news for Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Yellow Pages Ltd.: Take A Puff On This Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Yellow Pages Ltd. – Cheap Keeps Getting Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 01, 2015 is yet another important article.