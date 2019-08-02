New Amsterdam Partners Boosted Its Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Stake by $304,674; Valuation Rose; Kazazian Asset Management Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.13M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 1.83M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.27% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Mutual Of America Management reported 15,863 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 12,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability reported 407,532 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 723,879 are held by Balyasny Asset Lc. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 43,573 shares. Northern invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Incorporated stated it has 2.75M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 4.74M are held by Fil Ltd. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 230,666 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 314 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 139,247 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 86,250 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 17,275 shares to 102,723 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,517 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Taylor Morrison Home Corp. – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Taylor Morrison Reports Second Quarter Closings of 2,594, an increase of 30% over the prior year quarter, and Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.76 – PRNewswire" published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer Inducted into California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame – PRNewswire" on May 30, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23,118 shares to 5,644 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160 on Monday, February 4.