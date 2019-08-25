New Amsterdam Partners Boosted Its Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Lifted Stake by $1.55 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 624,526 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited owns 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 9,055 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 40,367 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 104,629 shares. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 11,145 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 271,612 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). D E Shaw & Co invested in 28,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 443,094 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 10,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 37,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,716 shares.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Choice Company and Authentic Brands Group Launch Elvis Presley Hound Dog CBD Pet Products – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “True Leaf Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 111,998 shares to 13,137 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 15,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,035 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust accumulated 92,446 shares. Accredited holds 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,679 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Advsr holds 1.81% or 191,082 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 97,115 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 300 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability holds 1.82M shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Management has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3.03 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 4.85 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 12,038 are owned by Ima Wealth. 18.39 million were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Intact Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.55 million were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.