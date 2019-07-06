New Amsterdam Partners Boosted By $2.34 Million Its Lennox Intl Com (LII) Stake; Tegean Capital Management Lifted Air Lease (AL) Holding By $4.34 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 63.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 127,500 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 0.47%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 327,500 shares with $11.25M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 198,204 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) stake by 541.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 8,862 shares as Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII)’s stock rose 12.62%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 10,500 shares with $2.78M value, up from 1,638 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc Com now has $11.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 181,130 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Discovery Inc New Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 41,637 shares to 64,422 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 7,421 shares and now owns 63,215 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,580 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,470 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 112,644 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,051 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 18,486 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 5,912 shares in its portfolio. Chase Counsel owns 19,161 shares. Sigma Counselors reported 9,269 shares. 26,720 are owned by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Cibc accumulated 0.02% or 16,253 shares. Axa invested in 0.02% or 21,500 shares. 6,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 13,584 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M also sold $1.27 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, February 13. Bedard Gary S sold $146,885 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of LII in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

