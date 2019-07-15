New Age Beverages (NBEV) Reaches $3.97 After 7.00% Down Move; Horace Mann Educators (HMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.49

The stock of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.965. About 1.98 million shares traded. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has risen 147.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBEV News: 15/05/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – QTRLY GROSS REVENUES REACHED $12.8 MLN VERSUS $11.4 MLN IN THE PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 11.6%; 23/04/2018 – DJ New Age Beverages Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBEV); 13/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBR; 17/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP NBEV.O QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $12.38 MLN VS $11.27 MLN; 02/04/2018 NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SECThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $298.93 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NBEV worth $20.93M less.

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 88 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 59 sold and trimmed stock positions in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The funds in our database now have: 39.85 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 65 New Position: 23.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 56.43 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.12 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 882,267 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.73% invested in the company for 12,385 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $298.93 million. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

