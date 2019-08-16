New Age Beverages (NBEV) Reaches $3.44 After 7.00% Up Move; Regency Centers (REG) Sentiment Is 1.31

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 158 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 121 decreased and sold stock positions in Regency Centers Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 158.78 million shares, down from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 45.

The stock of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.37% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.435. About 666,109 shares traded. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has risen 78.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NBEV News: 13/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBR; 02/04/2018 NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ New Age Beverages Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBEV); 17/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP NBEV.O QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $12.38 MLN VS $11.27 MLN; 15/05/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – QTRLY GROSS REVENUES REACHED $12.8 MLN VERSUS $11.4 MLN IN THE PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 11.6%The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $258.97M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NBEV worth $18.13M more.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 126,435 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.22 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.33% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Rbo & Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 183,116 shares.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.94 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 37.95 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 214,609 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 6.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Among 2 analysts covering New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Age Beverages has $900 highest and $500 lowest target. $7’s average target is 103.78% above currents $3.435 stock price. New Age Beverages had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $258.97 million. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

