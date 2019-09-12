New Age Beverages (NBEV) Reaches $3.41 After 5.00% Up Move; Gmt Capital Has Decreased By $22.62 Million Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 837,800 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 1.67 million shares with $45.15M value, down from 2.51M last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $29.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 344,992 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

The stock of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 503,992 shares traded. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has risen 78.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NBEV News: 17/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP NBEV.O QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $12.38 MLN VS $11.27 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ New Age Beverages Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBEV); 02/04/2018 NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – QTRLY GROSS REVENUES REACHED $12.8 MLN VERSUS $11.4 MLN IN THE PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 11.6%; 13/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBRThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $280.75 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $3.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NBEV worth $14.04 million more.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Investing Rules You Can Follow to Get Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp increased Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) stake by 265,859 shares to 716,859 valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 68,000 shares and now owns 515,550 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $697.85 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s How to Buy Hexo Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Age to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4th – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Age Beverage Corporation (NBEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could New Age Beverages Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NBEV) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by New Age Beverages Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NBEV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock has $900 highest and $500 lowest target. $7’s average target is 105.28% above currents $3.41 stock price. New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Northland Capital.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $280.75 million. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.