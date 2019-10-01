New Age Beverages (NBEV) Reaches $2.78 After 4.00% Up Move; Ack Asset Management Has Upped By $4.01 Million Its Pgti (PGTI) Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Pgti (PGTI) stake by 57.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 250,600 shares as Pgti (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 685,600 shares with $11.10M value, up from 435,000 last quarter. Pgti now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 173,904 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

The stock of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.90% or $0.0249 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7849. About 478,135 shares traded. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has risen 78.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NBEV News: 13/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBR; 02/04/2018 NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ New Age Beverages Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBEV); 17/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP NBEV.O QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $12.38 MLN VS $11.27 MLN; 15/05/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – QTRLY GROSS REVENUES REACHED $12.8 MLN VERSUS $11.4 MLN IN THE PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 11.6%The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $217.68M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $2.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NBEV worth $8.71 million more.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At PGTI – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PGT Innovations (PGTI) Sales Assets Worth $28M to Cardinal – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PGTI Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations’ (PGTI) New Keyless-Entry Lock to Aid Sales – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 239,402 were reported by First Republic Investment. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 49,108 were accumulated by Colony Grp Inc Lc. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 140,135 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 128,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 711,732 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 299,790 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Co reported 0.68% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Invesco Limited has 135,112 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.75 million shares. Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.05% or 1.13 million shares. Td Asset holds 53,800 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Wms (NYSE:WMS) stake by 85,500 shares to 1.13M valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) stake by 16,600 shares and now owns 193,400 shares. Kw (NYSE:KW) was reduced too.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $217.68 million. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

More notable recent New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Good News and the Bad News for New Age Beverages Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEW AGE GAINS APPROVAL FROM JAPANESE GOVERNMENT TO LAUNCH CBD – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Four Reasons Why New Age Beverages Stock Could Be A Multi-Bagger – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Too Many Questions Surround NBEV Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Keys to Successfully Timing the Markets – October 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NBEV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock has $900 highest and $500 lowest target. $7’s average target is 151.36% above currents $2.7849 stock price. New Age Beverages Corporation – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, July 22.

Analysts await New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by New Age Beverages Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.