New Age Beverages (NBEV) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Gmt Capital Lifted Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 5.92 million shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 73.60 million shares with $167.47M value, up from 67.68 million last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc now has $590.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.555. About 298,361 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN

Analysts expect New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 88.89% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, New Age Beverages Corporation’s analysts see -88.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 1.20M shares traded. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has risen 78.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NBEV News: 02/04/2018 NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ New Age Beverages Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBEV); 15/05/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – QTRLY GROSS REVENUES REACHED $12.8 MLN VERSUS $11.4 MLN IN THE PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 11.6%; 17/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP NBEV.O QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $12.38 MLN VS $11.27 MLN; 13/04/2018 – NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP – TERMINATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, BETWEEN CO & B. RILEY FBR

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stake by 166,200 shares to 30.77M valued at $219.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 208,100 shares and now owns 1.51 million shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was reduced too.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $281.22 million. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.