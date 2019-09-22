New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Comparison side by side

Both New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Beverages Corporation 5 1.48 N/A -0.23 0.00 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 54 0.00 N/A 2.01 27.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Age Beverages Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Beverages Corporation 0.00% -9.8% -5.5% Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.5% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that New Age Beverages Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Coca-Cola European Partners plc has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Age Beverages Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Coca-Cola European Partners plc is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. New Age Beverages Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Age Beverages Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0 0 0 0.00

New Age Beverages Corporation’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 143.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares and 36.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 5% of New Age Beverages Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08% Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57%

For the past year New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance while Coca-Cola European Partners plc has 20.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Coca-Cola European Partners plc beats New Age Beverages Corporation.