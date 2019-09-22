New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Comparison side by side

Both New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|5
|1.48
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|2.01
|27.53
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Age Beverages Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|0.00%
|-9.8%
|-5.5%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0.00%
|13.5%
|4.9%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.24 shows that New Age Beverages Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Coca-Cola European Partners plc has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of New Age Beverages Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Coca-Cola European Partners plc is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. New Age Beverages Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for New Age Beverages Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Age Beverages Corporation’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 143.06%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.8% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares and 36.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 5% of New Age Beverages Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|1.08%
|-21.26%
|-27.38%
|-46.88%
|78.1%
|-28.08%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|-2.25%
|-2.38%
|3.44%
|19.76%
|33.56%
|20.57%
For the past year New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance while Coca-Cola European Partners plc has 20.57% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Coca-Cola European Partners plc beats New Age Beverages Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.