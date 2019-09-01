Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 62 6.86 N/A -2.50 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nevro Corp. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 3 and 1.5 respectively. Nevro Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nevro Corp. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Nevro Corp. is $70.8, with potential downside of -15.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year Nevro Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.