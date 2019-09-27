Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 84 -0.90 28.07M -2.50 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 33,568,524.28% -31.8% -16.6% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Risk & Volatility

Nevro Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Viveve Medical Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

6.3 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. Its rival Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Nevro Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viveve Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nevro Corp. is $71.75, with potential downside of -15.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Nevro Corp. had bullish trend while Viveve Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nevro Corp. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.