Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 61 6.69 N/A -2.50 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.27 N/A 0.30 105.97

Table 1 demonstrates Nevro Corp. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nevro Corp. and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. are 6.3 and 4.9. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 2.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nevro Corp. and Varex Imaging Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nevro Corp. has a consensus price target of $70.8, and a -13.84% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Varex Imaging Corporation is $42, which is potential 62.41% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Varex Imaging Corporation looks more robust than Nevro Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Nevro Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Nevro Corp. was more bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.