Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

This is a contrast between Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 55 5.08 N/A -1.64 0.00 TransMedics Inc. 27 37.13 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nevro Corp. and TransMedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nevro Corp. and TransMedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransMedics Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Nevro Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nevro Corp. and TransMedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 TransMedics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp. has a consensus price target of $61, and a -3.98% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nevro Corp. and TransMedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.5% respectively. Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, TransMedics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97%

For the past year Nevro Corp. was more bullish than TransMedics Inc.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.