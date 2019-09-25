Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 67 7.15 N/A -2.50 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 8.93 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nevro Corp. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OrthoPediatrics Corp. are 8.6 and 6 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nevro Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nevro Corp. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -18.29% for Nevro Corp. with average price target of $71.75. OrthoPediatrics Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $53 average price target and a 40.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that OrthoPediatrics Corp. looks more robust than Nevro Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nevro Corp. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.6% respectively. About 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 40.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Nevro Corp. was more bullish than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.