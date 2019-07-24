Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 56 5.06 N/A -1.64 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nevro Corp. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -61.6%

Liquidity

6.3 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. Its rival Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Nevro Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nevro Corp. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp.’s average price target is $61, while its potential downside is -3.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0%

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.