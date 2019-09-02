Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Both Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 62 6.86 N/A -2.50 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 6.88 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nevro Corp. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Nevro Corp. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nevro Corp. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp.’s downside potential is -15.44% at a $70.8 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -15.34% and its consensus target price is $41. The data provided earlier shows that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Nevro Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nevro Corp. shares and 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has stronger performance than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.