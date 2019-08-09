Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Reaches $73.73 After 9.00% Up Move; WSFS Financial Has 2.83 Sentiment

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 16.40% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 1.13 million shares traded or 187.59% up from the average. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has risen 19.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NVRO News: 14/05/2018 – Nevro Recognized as a “Best Place to Work” in the Bay Area; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $400 MLN TO $410 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Rev $87.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Nevro Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nevro Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVRO); 22/03/2018 – Full-Body MRI Conditional Labeling Now Available in United States for Nevro Senza® Spinal Cord Stimulation System; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO 1Q REV. $87.6M, EST. $89.4M; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Loss/Shr 59cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.25 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $80.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NVRO worth $202.32 million more.

Among 6 analysts covering Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nevro had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVRO in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy”. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Friday, February 22 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.45 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.