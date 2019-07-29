Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Nevro Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nevro Corp. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nevro Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.80% -16.60% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nevro Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. N/A 57 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nevro Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

Nevro Corp. presently has an average target price of $61, suggesting a potential downside of -6.08%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 65.85%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Nevro Corp. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nevro Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Nevro Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. are 6.3 and 4.9. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nevro Corp.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp. is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.19. In other hand, Nevro Corp.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nevro Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.