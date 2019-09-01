Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Nevro Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nevro Corp. has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nevro Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.80% -16.60% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nevro Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. N/A 62 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nevro Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

With average target price of $70.8, Nevro Corp. has a potential downside of -15.44%. The potential upside of the peers is 87.50%. Given Nevro Corp.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro Corp. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nevro Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

Liquidity

Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nevro Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.29 shows that Nevro Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nevro Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats Nevro Corp.’s rivals on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.