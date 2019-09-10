Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 63 6.64 N/A -2.50 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.70 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nevro Corp. and IRIDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nevro Corp. and IRIDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.58% and an $70.8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nevro Corp. and IRIDEX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Nevro Corp. had bullish trend while IRIDEX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.