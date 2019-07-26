Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 167 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 122 cut down and sold stakes in Zayo Group Holdings. The funds in our database reported: 202.49 million shares, down from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten stock positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 81 Increased: 92 New Position: 75.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 3,337 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 45,632 shares with $17.40M value, up from 42,295 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $195.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies â€“ BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 5.80 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekne Capital Management Llc has 5.21% invested in the company for 708,003 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 4.81% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 638,689 shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 2.49 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 63.16 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 487,163 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 249,153 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemung Canal Tru holds 8,952 shares. Gruss & Comm has invested 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Regions has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Redwood Invests Ltd Co owns 33,799 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 182,424 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 5,165 shares. Gould Asset Llc Ca has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Lp holds 0.08% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has 48,956 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 23.14% above currents $348.09 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $450 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.