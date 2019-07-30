Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $485,850; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Its Stake in 8X8 New (EGHT) by $2.62 Million

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 130,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.01M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 1.47M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17,552 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $51.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 39,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,211 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 902,374 shares. 147,561 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 245,099 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 35,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiger Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.53% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Perigon Wealth Management Llc invested in 45,783 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 182,858 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com accumulated 21,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 247,793 shares. Invesco reported 349,700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Paz George.

