Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed By $896,480 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shorts Lowered By 4.45%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc analyzed 11,206 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)'s stock declined 15.55%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 98,953 shares with $7.98M value, down from 110,159 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) had a decrease of 4.45% in short interest. VRTS’s SI was 483,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.45% from 506,000 shares previously. With 71,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s short sellers to cover VRTS’s short positions. The SI to Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s float is 7.29%. The stock increased 4.92% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 77,020 shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -1.13% below currents $115.98 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De has 25 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,104 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,756 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 53,775 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,680 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 14,943 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 17,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 589 shares. 39,696 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. 386,751 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. 11 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 23 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 134,662 shares. Marcato Cap Lp owns 70,500 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $805.47 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,075 shares to 60,268 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) stake by 30,305 shares and now owns 594,672 shares. Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) was raised too.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,600 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,620 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 903 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 68,658 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Wright Invsts Service reported 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Conning reported 1.43% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta accumulated 60,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 75,925 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Apriem Advisors has 1.86% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 8.00M shares. Phocas owns 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,580 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 21.93% above currents $66.7 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”.